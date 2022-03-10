Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Banner worth $47,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

