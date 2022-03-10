Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, an increase of 494.8% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baosheng Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

BAOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.