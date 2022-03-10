Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CRCT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.