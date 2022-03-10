Barclays Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.71% from the stock’s previous close.
CRCT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
