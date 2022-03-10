Barclays Lowers Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 120

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.25.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

