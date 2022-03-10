Barclays Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $19.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,126 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

