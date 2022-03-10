Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 78,361,852 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Get Baron Oil alerts:

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.