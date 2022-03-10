Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.03

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 64809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Several brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Investec initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

