Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,943 shares of company stock worth $530,577 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

