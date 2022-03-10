Barrington Research Cuts TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.98.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.