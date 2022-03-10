Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $84,624.64 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,091. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.57.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,905,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

