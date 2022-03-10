Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $84,624.64 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,091. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $34.57.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
