Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 81,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,268. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

