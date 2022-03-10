Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.96. 81,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,268. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

