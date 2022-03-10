Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($135.87) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €5.15 ($5.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €76.20 ($82.83). 3,559,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

