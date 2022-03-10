Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($97.83) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €5.15 ($5.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €76.20 ($82.83). The company had a trading volume of 3,559,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €91.42 and a 200 day moving average of €87.68.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

