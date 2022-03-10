Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and traded as low as $27.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 193,531 shares changing hands.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

