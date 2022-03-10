BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 363,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,177. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

