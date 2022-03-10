BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Up 496.9% in February

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of BBTVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. BBTV has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

