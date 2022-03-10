BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $236.20

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.09). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.09), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.
About BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA)
