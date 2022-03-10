BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $27.88.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.
BDO Unibank Company Profile (Get Rating)
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.