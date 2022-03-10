Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.91

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and traded as high as $24.49. Beach Energy shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 12,900 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

