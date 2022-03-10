Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $659,733.33

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $659,733.33 and $11,120.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.