Beam Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Beam has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000847 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 109,640,920 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

