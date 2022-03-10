Bean Cash (BITB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $328,819.39 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,625,678,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

