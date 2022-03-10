Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

