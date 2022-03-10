Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDRFY traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,851. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

