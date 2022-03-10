Ben Stevens Buys 5,748 Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,494.03).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 468.80 ($6.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 43.50. PageGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 405.60 ($5.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 691 ($9.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 623.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

PAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 730 ($9.56) to GBX 770 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662 ($8.67).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

