Benchmark Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $363.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003497 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $580,049.68 and $363.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 429,643 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

