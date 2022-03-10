Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $270.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.80 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $222.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

