Berenberg Bank Boosts Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBOX. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.57 ($3.27).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232.41. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.77).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

