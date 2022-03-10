Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

