Berry Data Market Cap Hits $630,160.14 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $630,160.14 and $42,478.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043265 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.69 or 0.06606778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.27 or 0.99893243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

