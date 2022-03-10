Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Best Buy stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.