Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 6,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of $718.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

