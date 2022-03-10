BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.48) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.93) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,307.50 ($30.23).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £134.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,447.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,187.54. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

