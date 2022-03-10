BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.21. 5,426,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

