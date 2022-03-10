Bifrost Price Tops $0.0851 on Top Exchanges (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00103871 BTC.

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

