Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BIG opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $41.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

