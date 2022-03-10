Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BSKY stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKY)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.