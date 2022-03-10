Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BSKY stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.