BinaryX Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.11 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $39.27 or 0.00099700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007172 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00278430 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

