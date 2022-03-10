BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect BIOLASE to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BIOL opened at $0.33 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 334.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.