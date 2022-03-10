Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $30,112.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

