Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $78.46 or 0.00199214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $132.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,386.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.19 or 0.00734222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00025330 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,000,870 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

