Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $29,140.96 and approximately $115.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00262008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001281 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

