Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Black Stone Minerals worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

NYSE BSM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 1,548,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,878. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.