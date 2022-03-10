Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Head to Head Analysis

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.49 $2.14 billion $4.05 21.72 Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $93.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Blackboxstocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

