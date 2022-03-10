BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $739.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,241,103 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

