BlackHat (BLKC) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.15 million and $190,822.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.