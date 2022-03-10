BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS – Get Rating) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.07). Approximately 544,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 150,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The stock has a market cap of £561.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.