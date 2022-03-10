BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

