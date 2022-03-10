Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $560,210.10 and $47,206.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

